Xia Zhiguang is the Cover Star of Men’s Uno Beat

Men’s Uno Beat enlists singer and actor Xia Zhiguang to star in their latest cover story

Xia Zhiguang stars in Men’s Uno Beat, photography by Li Shaodong

Singer and actor Xia Zhiguang takes the cover story of Men’s Uno Beat Magazine‘s latest edition lensed by fashion photographer Li Shaodong. In charge of styling was Monster C, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Yi Li. For the session Zhiguang is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Loewe, Levi’s, adidas Originals, Valentino, Marni, and Givenchy.

Xia Zhiguang, born on January 4, 2000, in Liaoning, China, is an emerging talent in the Chinese entertainment industry, known primarily for his work as a singer and actor. Growing up in Liaoning, Zhiguang displayed a keen interest in performing arts from a young age. His early life was marked by a passion for music and acting, which laid the groundwork for his future career in entertainment.

Xia’s major breakthrough came through his participation in the reality show “Produce Camp 2019,” where he competed against numerous contestants to secure a spot in the boy group R1SE. The group, formed through the show, quickly gained popularity in China, known for their energetic performances and diverse music styles.

Following his success with R1SE, Xia Zhiguang ventured into solo projects. He embarked on an acting career, taking roles in various television dramas and films. He has developed a significant fanbase, who admire him for both his professional achievements and his approachable, down-to-earth persona. Xia Zhiguang represents the new generation of Chinese entertainers who are multi-talented and capable of crossing over into different areas of the entertainment industry.

