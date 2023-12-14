Ode to Eternal Youth: Domrebel Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Domrebel, the Montréal-based art collective, presented its Spring Summer 2024 collection that explores the theme of eternal youth, titled “Les Aventures de Notre Jeunesse” or “The Adventures of our Youth.” This collection is a poignant examination of the complexities of growing up, touching on themes like the loss of innocence and the hedonistic pursuits often associated with youth.

Drawing from a mosaic of childhood memories and cherished cartoons, Domrebel has crafted a series of original artworks for this collection, incorporating oil paintings and charcoal-based drawings. These pieces blend dark humor with playful elements to reflect real-life experiences of youth. The Spring Summer 2024 color palette is inspired by the natural state of raw canvas and untreated paper, embodying the transformative journey of these materials as they become stained, weathered, and aged through artistic use.

The collection unfolds in three distinct narratives: Varsity Jackets and Shirting – The first story features oil paintings of characters adapted onto varsity jackets and shirting. This is achieved through meticulous printing techniques and precise cut-and-sew print alignment.

Sketchbook-Inspired Apparel – The second story brings to life playful drawings from the sketchbooks of studio artists, adorned onto wool bomber jackets, linen shirting, tailored trousers, knitwear, and denim. These pieces are enhanced with elaborate screen-printing and embroidery treatments, reflecting a fusion of art and fashion.

“Studio Wear” Range – The third story introduces a permanent range of “studio wear” garments. These items, worn by the collective while creating art, are characterized by their aged, treated fabrics, adorned with natural stains, paint smears, and abrasions from the studio floor, symbolizing the authenticity of the creative process.

The collection predominantly features textiles and materials milled in Canada, with most decorations applied in and around Montréal, close to the brand’s atelier. This season’s key styles include sharp-fitting bomber jackets detailed with printing and hand-embroidery, knit cardigans with intarsia and hand-printed applications, and hand-treated linen materials for shirting and trims. The collection is rounded out with loose-fitting tailored trousers and DIY scribbled denim jeans.

Accompanying the collection is a lookbook campaign shot in the brand’s Montréal studio. This campaign captures the essence of craft and creativity that defines Domrebel, with the everyday studio fixtures like scaffolding and painting stations serving as the backdrop.