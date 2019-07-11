MODEL TALK: Interview with YVENS MENDES for MMSCENE Magazine

The promising YVENS MENDES sits down for an interview with SHERI CHIU to talk about hidden talents, dream modeling jobs and beauty secrets.

How were you discovered? – As a kid coming to America, at age six, I always liked the idea being on television, in magazines, and billboards. So my senior year of high school, I walk into an agency and they give me a chance to make my dreams come true.

What have you learned from the modeling industry?

It is okay to be different.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I would be lying if I didn’t say basketball is my talent, but besides that I enjoy painting.

Your dream modeling job?

Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent, Polo & Coach worldwide campaigns!

If you weren’t a model, what would you be?

In my third year college playing D1 basketball.

Who did you look up to when you were still new to modeling?

To be honest no one, I came in this Industry not knowing much, but I did learn a lot from watching my peers.

What was the most challenging part of working as a model you faced so far?

In the beginning of my model career, I didn’t have a strong supporting team, but now I do.

What advice could you give a model starting their career?

Modeling is not a game or something you learn overnight, you must put your mind and time into it.

How would you describe your style?

I like to play around with my style. I like mix urban with classic American style!

What are your favorite sports?

Basketball is my favorite sport. That’s all my best friends and I played throughout my childhood, and the only sport I play for fun.

Name three places you want to travel to:

First, I want to go to Dubai to see how they live. Second place, Alaska! Last is Paris!

What are your essentials for recharging your batteries?

I love taking naps with my baby puppy! She always makes me feel better.

What’s your tip for pushing yourself in a workout?

Do an activity that you like. I always workout at the park instead of the gym.

What’s the ideal diet?

Chicken and rice.

What’s your beauty secret or essential grooming routine?

Make sure to clean your face every day! You need to take all the dirty off from your day!

Where do you see yourself ten years from today?

I see myself in ten years acting hopefully, and getting more involved in the fashion industry, but not just as a model.

Keep up with Yvens on Instagram @slim_deal

Photographer: Remi Pyrdol at See Management – ww.remipyrdol.com

Stylist: Julissa Cisneros – www.julissacisneros.com

Groomer: Maggie Connolly

Casting: Wyatt Parker

Model: Yvens Mendes at Next Management

