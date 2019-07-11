DIOR MEN Fall Winter 2019.20 photographed by Steven Meisel

Discover DIOR‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 menswear campaign captured by the legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel with art direction from Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse at Art + Commerce. In charge of styling was Melanie Ward, with casting direction from Shelley Durkan Casting. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath.
Stars of the campaign are Lukas Gomann, Kohei Takabatake, and Guirec Murie among others. Set design inspired by the studio of Raymond Pettibon.
