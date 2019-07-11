in Advertising Campaigns, Dior Homme, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Menswear, Steven Meisel

DIOR MEN Fall Winter 2019.20 photographed by Steven Meisel

Lukas Gomann, Kohei Takabatake, and Guirec Murie + More Star in Dior Men’s FW19 Campaign

Dior Men
Photography © Steven Meisel for Dior

Discover DIOR‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 menswear campaign captured by the legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel with art direction from Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse at Art + Commerce. In charge of styling was Melanie Ward, with casting direction from Shelley Durkan Casting. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath.

Stars of the campaign are Lukas Gomann, Kohei Takabatake, and Guirec Murie among others. Set design inspired by the studio of Raymond Pettibon.

Dior Men
Photography © Steven Meisel for Dior
Dior Men
Photography © Steven Meisel for Dior
Dior Men
Photography © Steven Meisel for Dior
Dior Men
Photography © Steven Meisel for Dior

Dior Men
Photography © Steven Meisel for Dior

