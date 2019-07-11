Mateusz Chmielewski is the Face of Giuseppe Zanotti FW19.20 Collection

The promising up and comer Mateusz Chmielewski stars in Giuseppe Zanotti‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Suffo Moncloa.

“For the Fall Winter 2019 campaign, Giuseppe Zanotti celebrates the light and the dark; the strong and the soft; the now and the past in its new cinematic-inspired campaign.

The video is energetic, indie and at times even slightly nostalgic, as though shot by an intimate friend. Using quick cuts and collage effects, the short piece highlights the contemporary spirit of the Fall Winter 2019 collection.“

Discover video campaign directed by Sharna Osborne below:





Images courtesy of © KCD PARIS / Giuseppe Zanotti

Photography © Suffo Moncloa for Giuseppe Zanotti