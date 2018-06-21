Effortlessly Cool: Zayn Malik Stars in the Cover Story of GQ Magazine

Singer Zayn Malik lands the cover story of American GQ Magazine‘s July 2018 edition lensed by fashion photographer Sebastian Mader. In charge of styling was Simon Rasmussen, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Bottega Veneta, Dior Homme, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace among other.

“The Met Gala is not necessarily anything that I ever knew about or was about. But my [former] stylist…would say to me, ‘This is really good for you to do.’ And no matter how strong you are mentally, you can always be swayed to do certain things. Now, it’s not something I would go to. I’d rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet.… To do the self-indulgent Look at me, I’m amazing thing on the red carpet, it’s not me.” – Zayn for GQ Magazine, on Met Gala.



