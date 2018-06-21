Justin Theroux Stars in Men’s Health Magazine July August 2018 Issue

Spy Who Dumped Me star Justin Theroux takes the cover story of Men’s Health Magazine‘s July August 2018 edition lensed by fashion photographer Ben Watts.

“I think doubt is a good thing, we’re all doubting whenever we set out to do anything new. But that’s a motivating factor to try to make it good. It’s destructive if you let it creep over the entire process, but I don’t dwell. I doubt things, but I hope things, too. That’s when you give it the best chance of success by working harder or practicing or rewriting. That’s how I deal with doubt. Or I just pretend I’m not doubting myself.”

I get up and do what I do, when I do things I don’t necessarily want to do, or I get stuck in a situation where I’m like, ‘Oh, this was not the best choice,’ I’m still aware there’s something to be gleaned from that experience. You have to just find some nugget that makes it worthwhile. Otherwise you’ll completely give up. Bad work experiences are instructive: (A) what I shouldn’t do again; (B) how things are done wrong and how I can do better.” – Theroux for Men’s Health, on self doubt and bad work experiences.



