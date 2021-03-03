MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Zerek Green by Xenia Lau

The handsome Zerek Green stars in Surrealism story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Xenia Lau. In charge of styling was Sa Rederi, assisted by Gabriela Gomez, who for the session selected pieces from Abanderado, American Vintage, Uniqlo, D The Brand, Judit Matas Font, Carla Canadell, and WeDú by CoréonDu.
Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Mabel Boon. For the session Zerek was joined by Yaya Zhou. Photo assistance by Josué Gómez.
Photographer and Art Director: Xenia Lau – @xenia.lau
Fashion Stylist: Sa Rederi – @sarederi
Model: Zerek Green and Yaya Zhou – @zergreen
Hair & Makeup Artist: Mabel Boon – @mabelboon
Photography Assistant: Josué Gómez
Styling assistant: Gabriela Gomez – @byggm_