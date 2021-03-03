in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Zerek Green by Xenia Lau

Photographer Xenia Lau and stylist Sa Rederi team up for our latest exclusive story

Zerek Green

The handsome Zerek Green stars in Surrealism story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Xenia Lau. In charge of styling was Sa Rederi, assisted by Gabriela Gomez, who for the session selected pieces from Abanderado, American Vintage, Uniqlo, D The Brand, Judit Matas Font, Carla Canadell, and WeDú by CoréonDu.

Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Mabel Boon. For the session Zerek was joined by Yaya Zhou. Photo assistance by Josué Gómez.

Zerek Green
Sweater: Uniqlo
Zerek Green
Sweater: Uniqlo
Coat: D The Brand
Xenia Lau
Shirt and trousers: WeDú by CoréonDu
Xenia Lau
Sweatshirt: American Vintage
Xenia Lau
Sweater: Uniqlo
Xenia Lau
Shirt: Judit Matas Font
Overshirt: American Vintage
Xenia Lau
Jacket: Carla Canadell
Shirt and trousers: WeDú by CoréonDu
Xenia Lau
Sweater: Uniqlo
Coat: D The Brand

Xenia Lau

Xenia Lau
Sweater: Uniqlo
Gloves: Costume Rental clothes Vintage
Xenia Lau
Sweater: Uniqlo
Coat: D The Brand
Xenia Lau
Sweater: Uniqlo
Xenia Lau
Sweatshirt: American Vintage
Gloves: Costume Rental clothes Vintage
Xenia Lau
Sweater: Uniqlo
Gloves: Costume Rental clothes Vintage
Xenia Lau
T-shirt: Abanderado

Xenia Lau

Photographer and Art Director: Xenia Lau – @xenia.lau
Fashion Stylist: Sa Rederi – @sarederi
Model: Zerek Green and Yaya Zhou – @zergreen
Hair & Makeup Artist: Mabel Boon – @mabelboon
Photography Assistant: Josué Gómez
Styling assistant: Gabriela Gomez – @byggm_

