MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Zerek Green by Xenia Lau

The handsome Zerek Green stars in Surrealism story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Xenia Lau. In charge of styling was Sa Rederi, assisted by Gabriela Gomez, who for the session selected pieces from Abanderado, American Vintage, Uniqlo, D The Brand, Judit Matas Font, Carla Canadell, and WeDú by CoréonDu.

Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Mabel Boon. For the session Zerek was joined by Yaya Zhou. Photo assistance by Josué Gómez.

Photographer and Art Director: Xenia Lau – @xenia.lau

Fashion Stylist: Sa Rederi – @sarederi

Model: Zerek Green and Yaya Zhou – @zergreen

Hair & Makeup Artist: Mabel Boon – @mabelboon

Photography Assistant: Josué Gómez

Styling assistant: Gabriela Gomez – @byggm_