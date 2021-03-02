MFW: VALENTINO Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover VALENTINO Fall Winter 2021.22 Act Collection, that pays homage to culture, presented at the Piccolo Teatro di Milano, on Monday, March 1st, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection finds a harmony between punk and romanticism.

“Reopening a theater, even though only for the span of a show, is a bold, almost punk gesture: an invitation to aggregation and sharing when these activities are denied. Inside Piccolo Teatro di Milano, a place that for Milan is symbolic of a conscious and progressive way of making culture, the identity of Valentino today materializes with a clear and incisive sign: both sensual and romantic, nourished by memories but not nostalgic. An identity that reflects in a new generation.” – from Valentino

