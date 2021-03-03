MFW: DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2021.22 Men’s Collection

Discover DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2021.22 Men’s Collection, that explores Canadian outdoors style and metropolitan fashion, presented on Sunday, February 28th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. Designers Dean & Dan Caten mixed different styles together to create unique looks for the season.

“Starry nights in lit-up cities inspire glamorous feminine detailing on masculine pieces. A cowboy shirt has sequin embellishments, a chain fringe details a blazer. Plaid shirt jackets have pearl and sequin details. A tuxedo is complete with a denim tuxedo shirt on the front of the jacket, or layered with a sheer tulle top underneath.

The new collection includes a collaboration with Patrick Cox, the shoe designer behind the iconic Wannabe loafer and a teenage friend of Dean and Dan Caten. Restyling the Wannabe’s famed square-toe form, first launched in the 90s, the Wanna-D2 comes in different styles: a chunky heeled loafer—one featuring silver chain hardware on the top—or ankle boot. Other shoes in the collection have chunky soles and monk strap tops, and from Dsquared2’s outdoors inspiration laced up mountain boots. Elongated vertical totes in rich brown leather are roomy enough to store laptops and essentials, and overnight duffles all come with removable webbed shoulder straps.” – DSQUARED2