ELLIOT MEETEN FOR MMSCENE SEPTEMBER 2018 – 2nd COVER

Discover the second cover of MMSCENE Magazine September 2018 issue starring top model ELLIOT MEETEN, with cover story captured in UK by photographer TOM BUCK with styling from BEN ADAMS. For the cover Elliot wears hat from MISSONI.

Elliot is represented by Models 1 in the UK. Don’t miss the new issue out September 5th featuring exclusive interview with the top model. Pre-order HERE the September 2018 issue to receive a free digital copy of our August 2018 issue starring Xavier Serrano.

Model Elliot Meeten at Models 1

Photographer Tom Buck – www.tombuckphotography.co.uk

Grooming Lauren Griffin

Fashion Editor Ben Adams – www.benadamslondon.uk

PRE-ORDER $3.90 MMSCENE SEPTEMBER 2018 FT ELLIOT MEETEN