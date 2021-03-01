MODEL CITIZEN: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH TOM KEMP

Editor MAJA VUCKOVIC sits down with TOM KEMP to talk about his modelling career, the perfect workout, importance of nutrition and his brand Farm Fitness. Discover more after the jump.

Let’s talk about your beginnings in modelling. How were you discovered? Did you

always want to be a model?

I have never really considered myself as a model, I’ve just always had a passion for training and making my physical appearance a top priority. Documenting my training on Instagram and having a niche gym facility, in such an authentic setting has opened up opportunities to work with some great photographers. As such, modelling for me has grown very organically.

Fitness certainly plays an important role in the life of a male model. How important is fitness to you, and what does your usual fitness routine consist of?

Staying in shape and training most days is a huge part of my life and has so many positive attributes, not only physically but mentally, boosting morale, motivation and self-discipline.

My typical fitness routine consists of six training days per week these usually include a mix of Strength training, bodybuilding, strongman and cardio. I usually take one rest/recovery day.

How important is nutrition when it comes to getting the perfect shape? And what are the main things to look out for?

Food fuels and supplies energy for our bodies. Therefore, we need to replace the nutrients that we lose with a new supply every day.

Staying in shape and training most days is a huge part of my life and has so many positive attributes, not only physically but mentally, boosting morale, motivation and self-discipline.

You need to be concentrating on supplying your body with healthy fats, proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals in order to maintain good health. If you’re training hard but not taking your nutrition into consideration, you are limiting your potential.

Do you indulge in a cheat day?

I don’t feel the need to have a ‘cheat day’, my day to day meals are sufficient in satisfying my likes. I think if you enjoy the food you’re eating and eat in moderation there is never the urge to ‘binge’. A good rule of thumb is 80% good quality food.

So, what’s your tip for pushing yourself in a workout?

Generally, I don’t struggle with motivation, I see training as the best part of my day and it is something that I look forward to. In terms of trying to step things up a notch, or getting PB’s I visualize the workout, how it will feel and how good I will feel after. I also remember the long term goal, what I want to achieve and be, this will often push me forward.

A good workout playlist will help to stimulate my mood and set the scene.

What’s the best post-workout meal?

Getting in the right nutrients after exercise can help you rebuild your muscle proteins and glycogen stores. It also helps stimulate growth of new muscle, therefore, my post workout meal will always consist of leaner protein such as chicken or white fish. This will also be my highest carbohydrate based meal post workout,

Generally, I don’t struggle with motivation, I see training as the best part of my day and it is something that I look forward to.

Do you believe in dietary supplements?

Supplements are there to ‘supplement’ your diet, provide nutrients, vitamins, minerals, fiber etc. However, these should be taken in conjunction with a healthy diet, if this is not the case then it can often be counterproductive.

Personally, I use supplements to aid my recovery and maximize performance.

What’s the ideal diet?

I wouldn’t say there is one overarching ideal diet. It’s just important to have a good balance of protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and micronutrients and taking care in the quality and source of these products.

Do you have any beauty routine you stick to daily?

This has been something that I’ve appreciated more as I have got older. Working on the farm and outside has meant I am often open to the elements, so my go to daily products/ routine would be a daily moisturizing and eye cream.

In a world which is becoming increasingly urbanised, my passion is to encourage people to take their training outdoors, reaping the benefits of fresh air and natural light whilst helping them reach their goals.

You are the founder of Farm Fitness, could you tell us more about the concept behind it?

I founded Farm Fitness aged 23, combining my experience in competitive functional fitness with my family’s farming background. After 4 years. Farm Fitness is now considered one of the world’s best training venues.

There’s a huge sense of team comradery at Farm Fitness which I am keen to foster into the ever expanding Farm Fit community.

In a world which is becoming increasingly urbanised, my passion is to encourage people to take their training outdoors, reaping the benefits of fresh air and natural light whilst helping them reach their goals.

What are your future plans for Farm Fitness?

We are continually looking at ways to expand the brand, both online and in our current location. We have some exciting pop-up events scheduled for 2021, where we will be showcasing the full farm fitness experience on the road.

Long term, it’s our aim to potentially franchise the brand and have multiple sites across the UK.

What do you like to do when you have time off?

I think it’s important to take time away from the gym and social media, for both recovery and mindset purposes. I’m fortunate to live in a rural location, and get to utilize the countryside, taking my dogs out and helping my dad on the family’s farm. Having the spare time in lockdown has really given me the chance to enjoy some DIY projects both in the house and the garden.

Creative Direction and Photography: José Tió @jose_tio

Talent: Tom Kemp @tomkempfitness at Unsigned Group