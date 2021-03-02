MONCLER 1 JW ANDERSON Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover MONCLER 1 JW ANDERSON Spring Summer 2021 A Nomadic Voyage Collection, that explores a dreamy and transient life at sea. Fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan captured the images featuring styling from Benjamin Bruno. In charge of creative direction was Jonathan Anderson, wit set design from Andy Hillman, casting direction by Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting, and production by Holmes Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill, and makeup artist Anne-Sophie Costa.

“Jonathan Anderson walks the fine line between the straightforward and the abstract. His work stems from a genuine appreciation of craft, the natural world and the act of making, twisted upside down in a vision that is playfully unpredictable. In this collection, his second for Moncler Genius, Anderson explores both his own British roots and the roots of the JW Anderson brand, giving a Moncler spin to JW Anderson archive pieces all the while delivering an interpretation of nomadic characters rooted in an idea of adventure. The seascape is the vast scenario: fishermen sailing in deep waters, women waiting on terrafirma engaging in some highly crafty act of quiltmaking, and then the sunsets reflected on the waters. As ever for JW Anderson, pieces are meant to be worn fluidly across genders.” – from MONCLER

