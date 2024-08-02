H&M has teamed up with Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore for a capsule collection that pays tribute to the art and influence of Jean-Michel Basquiat. This 30-piece line merges Basquiat’s groundbreaking art with cutting-edge design, reflecting a dynamic fusion of art, culture, and style.

Both Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore, recognized as semi-finalists for the 2024 LVMH Prize and finalists in the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, are celebrated for their detailed craftsmanship and bold, expressive designs. They specialize in upcycled denim and expertly distressed garments. This collaboration with H&M integrates their design ethos with Basquiat’s artistic legacy, using placement prints, intricate embroidery, and patches to bring his art back to life on modern silhouettes.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, a legend of the 20th century art scene, rose from a street artist to an internationally acclaimed figure. His art, characterized by a raw and powerful commentary on social issues, serves as a profound inspiration to Bravado and D’Amore. They view Basquiat’s work as a reminder of the limitless possibilities in art and fashion. This collection, supported by the Basquiat estate, has enabled them to explore and reinterpret Basquiat’s archive, making his profound works accessible on a global scale through H&M’s extensive reach.

“Working with Basquiat’s archives to curate this collection has been an honor. Making it available globally via H&M allows his legacy to resonate more widely and inspire a new generation,” say Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore.

Their signature use of stained glass motifs and a knack for innovative denim treatments stand out in the fashion industry. This collaboration with H&M showcases their ability to fuse high art with urban style, embedding Basquiat’s vibrant and thought-provoking art directly into their designs.

The collection features tailored pieces, stylish outerwear, casual t-shirts, and distinctive denim wear. Notable items include a bomber jacket adorned with Basquiat’s “Ass Killer” (1984) alongside embroidery that mirrors the designers’ signature arched windows. A sleek black blazer is intricately scribbled with references to jazz legends like Charlie Parker and Miles Davis from “Discography 1” (1984). Additionally, the collection includes luxurious black leather trousers that showcase “Untitled (Ideal)” (1988) and “Untitled (World Famous)” (1983), melding Basquiat’s art with contemporary fashion elements.

The estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat, managed by his sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, praised the designers’ commitment to respecting Basquiat’s vision while infusing it with their modern aesthetic.

Ana Hernández, Menswear Designer at H&M, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration: “Ev and Téla have masterfully translated Basquiat’s art through a modern lens, crafting a collection that’s both innovative and deeply resonant. Their connection to Basquiat’s ethos and their interpretation through menswear design make this line a landmark in fashion-art collaborations.”

Stars of the campaign are Jazzelle and Alton Mason.