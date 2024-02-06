Prada Men’s Fall Winter 24 Collection

At Milan Fashion Week, Prada introduced its Fall Winter 2024 Men’s Collection, crafted under the leadership of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. The collection, named ‘Human Nature,’ was presented in a setting that blended elements of a traditional office, such as computer monitors and seating, with natural features including a flowing creek and autumn leaves, all beneath a transparent glass floor.

The line featured sleek, monochromatic turtlenecks paired with coordinated headgear, and was brightened by lively cardigans in lime and red laid over soft-hued T-shirts, topped off with vivid conductor hats. Balaclavas in a palette of yellow, black, and brown made appearances under the collection’s sweaters. The outerwear, consisting of woolen peacoats, trenches, and overcoats, had a muted color scheme, reflecting the same restraint shown in their leather and nylon equivalents.

A standout accessory, oversized belts with jagged edges, drew attention around the waistline. Spacious leather bags were designed to fit laptops, adding functionality with fashion. The collection also offered a take on formalwear with bright sandals, while polished dress shoes provided a classic option.

