Redefining Outdoor Style: Woolrich Fall Winter 2024 Collection

Woolrich explores authentic American traditions with its Fall Winter 2024 collection, reshaping contemporary standards of outdoor fashion with precision and sophistication. Carefully crafted, the transitional garments merge functionality with urban sensibility, resulting in a refined aesthetic tailored for today’s discerning adventurer.

The Woolrich Fall Winter 2024 men’s collection introduces unexpected pops of red and lime yellow, infusing technical fabrics such as GORE-TEX and Pertex® with vibrant energy. Pertex®, renowned for its recycled polyester composition, distinguishes the high-performance segment, exemplified in standout pieces like the Pertex Puffer Jacket and Vest. Crafted from water-repellent Pertex® and insulated with RDS-certified 90/10 down, these garments ensure both warmth and protection against the elements.

In a nod to innovation, Woolrich presents the Ramar Bomber jacket in an intense light blue hue, complete with a detachable logo hood, offering a contemporary twist on their iconic designs. Meanwhile, the brand’s original orange hue takes center stage on heavyweight wool and cotton fabrics, shaping soft sweaters, scarves, and shirts like the Moleskin Overshirt, reimagined for modern tastes.

Natural tones like military green define versatile pieces such as the Peached Cotton 3-in-1 Parka, insulated with Primaloft® Eco Black derived from recycled plastic bottles. Warm earthy hues distinguish refined garments like the Luxe Wool Shirt by Vitale Barberis Canonico and the Luxe Storm System Coat, showcasing a water-resistant and PFC-free protective membrane.

This season introduces exciting novelties, including a Japanese denim total look featuring a Selvedge Chore jacket and trousers, adding a contemporary edge to the collection.

Functionality and meticulous attention to detail extend to the Woolrich Footwear Made in Italy collection, developed in collaboration with Vibram to ensure exceptional grip and comfort. These new silhouettes seamlessly integrate urban style with outdoor durability, embodying Woolrich’s commitment to excellence.