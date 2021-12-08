MMSCENE WINTER 2021.22 ISSUE IS COMING SOON!

The stunning MARVIN KIVISALU takes the cover story of MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2021.22 issue with a shoot coming from the lens of fashion photographer Bryan Torres.

In charge of styling was Francisco Ugarte, with art direction from Andrea Garcia. Beauty is work of hair stylist Flavio Santillo, makeup artist Samia Mhosein, and manicurist Catherine Generoso.

Photographer Bryan Torres – @bryantorres.a

Models Marvin Kivisalu at Crew Models and Alessio Reiti at I Love Models – @ussilakk, @alessio.reiti

Stylist: Francisco Ugarte – @franciscougarte_

Art Director: Andrea Garcia – @andreadel4vega

Hair: Flavio Santillo – @flavio.santillo

Make up: Samia Mhosein – @samiamohsein

Nails: Catherine Generoso – @catherinejoybeauty

Photo Assistant : Michele Vitale – @michelevitale_

Art Director assistant: Ana Ferré – @anafp21

Styling Assistant: Dalila Belli – @dalilabelli_styling