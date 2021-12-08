MMSCENE WINTER 2021.22 ISSUE IS COMING SOON!

The stunning MARVIN KIVISALU takes the cover story of MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2021.22 issue with a shoot coming from the lens of fashion photographer Bryan Torres.
PRE-ORDER YOUR DIGITAL COPY
In charge of styling was Francisco Ugarte, with art direction from Andrea Garcia. Beauty is work of hair stylist Flavio Santillo, makeup artist Samia Mhosein, and manicurist Catherine Generoso.
Photographer Bryan Torres – @bryantorres.a
Models Marvin Kivisalu at Crew Models and Alessio Reiti at I Love Models – @ussilakk, @alessio.reiti
Stylist: Francisco Ugarte – @franciscougarte_
Art Director: Andrea Garcia – @andreadel4vega
Hair: Flavio Santillo – @flavio.santillo
Make up: Samia Mhosein – @samiamohsein
Nails: Catherine Generoso – @catherinejoybeauty
Photo Assistant : Michele Vitale – @michelevitale_
Art Director assistant: Ana Ferré – @anafp21
Styling Assistant: Dalila Belli – @dalilabelli_styling