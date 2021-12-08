Is USPS Prioritizing Vans Collaboration Over Holiday Deliveries?

If you haven’t received those holiday gifts from the USPS yet, we now may know why. This season, VANS has joined forces with USPS (United States Postal Service) on a licensed capsule collection of shoes and apparel. Inspired by the tireless dedication of USPS employees, and the vital service they perform, the collection is referencing a variety of Postal Service-related themes.

So don’t be mad it your Holiday orders are not with you yet. Known for it’s dedication, USPS is delivering packages throughout the year under various conditions, which makes their blue uniforms, with the well known eagle logo, unexpected icons of workwear style.

Design

The United States Postal Service seems like to be the next hot entity in sneaker collaborations. Featuring past and present branding, a vintage U.S. Mail logo and patch, as well as the denim accents that give a nod to the employees’ recognizable uniforms, the collection is a tribute to the hard-working USPS staff who battle through each tumultuous holiday season.

Designed to reflect the year-round reality of Postal work (which is not very easy, especially when it comes to the holiday season), the Vans x USPS licensed collection also features an unofficial motto associated with USPS: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

The collection comes packaged in a custom “Priority Mail” shoe box, so we guess it has a priority over your everyday orders.

The Collection

The collection features some of the California-based skatewear brand’s sneaker classics – Authentic, Old Skool, Sk8-Hi MTE, as well as a Foot Locker-exclusive Sk8-Hi Reissue. Each shoe is decorated with the recognizable emblems and colors of the USPS. The collection also incudes a pullover hoodie, pocket t-shirt and a beanie, all in navy featuring US Mail HD screenprint graphics.

The Authentic features an all over US Mail logo on a full denim upper, equipped with metal eyelets, signature rubber waffle outsoles, and a reflective flag label. The tongue boasts an “Official Licensed Product” seal, referencing both vintage sportswear and the iconic USPS mailing envelopes.

The Old Skool is made with premium leather uppers and denim sidestripes, equipped with supportive padded collars, signature rubber waffle outsoles, and U.S. Mail retro rubber branding on the foxing tape.

The Sk8-Hi MTE is made as an all-weather shoe, bringing an iconic Vans aesthetic to uncompromising cold weather comfort. Building upon Vans legendary high top with MTE-1 architecture, the shoe features enhanced thermoregulation properties.

The entire USPS x Vans collection is available from November 29th on Vans.com and select retailers. Prices of the footwear range from $65 to $115, while the apparel starts from $28.00 for the beanie, $74.50 for the hoodie, and $34.50 for the tee.

Nike Controversy

USPS made headlines earlier in 2021 when Nike released the Air Force 1 Experimental, with open references to the organization. The shoe takes inspiration from the USPS’ Priority Mail shopping boxes, without asking the USPS to collaborate, so Nike used the USPS’ intellectual property without authorization. Back then the USPS stated that the Postal service receives no tax dollars and relies entirely on merch sales, so this “unofficial” collaboration didn’t sit right with many people.

After this backlash, the sneaker giant and USPS have struck a deal, and said that they will be releasing the shoe officially this time. The U.S. Postal Service and NIKE, Inc. are pleased to announce they have come to a resolution on the upcoming release of Nike footwear inspired by the U.S. Postal Service. The Experimental Nike Air Force 1 footwear are officially licensed by the U.S. Postal Service. – says the statement on the USPS official website.

Stay tuned for more news about this highly anticipated collab.