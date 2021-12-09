in Balmain, Lookbooks, Pre-Fall 2022

BALMAIN Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

For the Pre-Fall 2022 Collection, Olivier Rousteing explores grunge

Designer Olivier Rousteing presented BALMAIN Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection with a futuristic lookbook. The designer went both back to time and forward, to tie together different strands of Balmain’s designs. Rousteing’s collection is inspired by a world which is changing every minute, one minute’s relevant is next minute’s vintage. He also took the inspiration for grunge looks from his earliest days of working with KCD’s Ed Filipowski.

The grunge looks represent Rousteing’s wish to find perfection in imperfection. This comes from his own experience after he suffered burns from fireplace explosion that happened in his home. The oversized bomber jackets, striped knitwear, velour hoodies and acid-washed jeans with the knees blown out also pay tribute to Kurt Cobain’s signature style.

