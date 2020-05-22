MODEL CITIZEN: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH TON HEUKELS

Editor IGOR CVORO sits down with top model TON HEUKELS to talk about his passions, time spent in self Isolation, music and movies, social media, and his plans for the future.

Read the interview after the jump:

Hi Ton, great to have you here. How have you been?

Pretty good! Thank you for asking!

What is the most exciting thing that has happened to you in the last year?

Nowadays, the most basic things seem pretty exciting so it’s hard to choose, but I missed the ski trip I had planned the year before because of work, so I guess going snowboarding again. I really really loved that.

The world is practically at a standstill right now. How do you pass the time during the lockdown? What does your usual day look like these days?

Well, I’m mostly in my parents garden listening to music and enjoying the sun, being happy that my laziness is being considered as being responsible! Apart from that I’m trying to see as much of my family as possible now that everyone is home.

Did you discover any new passions while in quarantine?

If you consider buying things you don’t need a passion then yes!

Did you learn to play any new songs lately?

She’s a fox by Jimi Hendrix and working on my improv.

What music are you listening to right now?

I have the album Odetta sings Dylan on repeat lately, and listening to a lot of America.

I’m listening to The Rolling Stones nowadays, cause you can never have enough Stones in your playlist.

Can you recommend to our readers: Favourite TV Shows to binge-watch / Movies to watch:

I’m watching a lot of the studio Ghibli movies, and they’re amazing! And watching Star Wars with my little sister, since she’s never seen it before.

Artists / Albums to listen to:

Books to read:

American Pastoral by Philip Roth

How do you stay fit during self-isolation? Any tips for working out at home?

I try to work out every day. I bought some dumbbells and a few cables just to be able to mix the exercises up.

And tips? Honestly, I just watch people on YouTube and copy them.

What about nutrition?

I have a big sweet tooth, so my day exists of trying not to eat too much candy.

What is your biggest vice?

M&M’s

Aside from modelling social media also plays an important part in your career. What message are you conveying to your viewers?

I have no idea, (laughs). I usually just take pictures in warm places with my shirt off, so I guess the message I’m conveying is that I like to be shirtless in warm places?

Travelling is a huge part of it. You seem to be always on the move. What’s your favourite place you’ve visited?

That’s tough! I’m lucky to have visited so many cool places, but I have a thing for tropical islands so I guess the Bahama’s were the most amazing.

When this is all over, what are the places that you would like to travel to?

Japan for sure, and somewhere warm and sunny where I can sip Piña coladas with my toes in the sand.

What advice do you have to people who are trying to gain a following on social media?

Be yourself, you’re never gonna create nice content if you’re not passionate about it.

Do you have any Instagram accounts motivate you?

I mainly follow my friends so I guess yes, pretty much all of them motivate me one way or another!

What’s your opinion on TikTok?

It looks fun, if I was a better dancer I’d give it a shot!

Any Tips for a good selfie?

Uhm, i don’t know, I usually take a lot and end up with one nice one. I think with me it’s mostly luck!

And finally, what are your plans for the future?

I’m not one for making long term plans, but all my friends have bought road bikes and since holidays this summer are off I guess I’m gonna spend this summer tagging along with them.

Keep up with Ton on Instagram – @therealtonheukels

Special thanks to Vanessa Castañeda at Elite Barcelona – @elite_barcelona