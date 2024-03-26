MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Streams by Danilo Pavlović

in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Hair stylist MIjo Majhen and photographer Danilo Pavlović team up for the latest exclusive story

Danilo Pavlović photographes the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature “Streams” centered around hair styling done by MIjo Majhen. 

For this session, models Bilel, Maxime, Bradley, and Ahmad take center stage, all represented by M Management. Makeup is done by Lorandy.

photo by Danilo Pavlović for MMSCENE
Photographer Danilo Pavlović @danilo.pavlovic
Makeup Artist Lorandy
Hair Stylist MIjo Majhen
Models Bilel, Maxime, Bradley, Ahmad at M Management

