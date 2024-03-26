Y-3 and Real Madrid Unveil Collaborative Matchwear Collection

Sportswear brand Y-3 and Real Madrid have once again joined forces to unveil their latest collaborative Matchwear collection, marking another significant achievement in their ongoing partnership. Following the successful launch of their travel collection earlier this year, these two giants – both on and off the pitch – have once again combined their expertise to create something truly exceptional.

This new premium range is a fusion of elegance and tradition, blending fashion with the pinnacle of sport. At the heart of the aesthetic vision lies a signature rose motif, drawing inspiration from the early days of the collaboration between adidas and Yohji Yamamoto. These roses, once the graphic of choice, have since become the iconic signature of the renowned fashion designer.

The centerpiece of the collection is undoubtedly the purple 4th kit designed for both the Real Madrid Men’s and Women’s teams. Crafted with moisture-wicking HEAT.RDY technology, this kit ensures that players remain dry and comfortable even during the most intense moments on the field. The use of purple in the Matchwear kit pays homage to Real Madrid’s identity, with the color holding significant symbolism within the club’s DNA. Complementing the 4th kit are two goalkeeper kits – one in black and the other in orange – as well as a sleek white pre-match selection featuring a top, shorts, and an anthem jacket.

Y-3 has also curated a selection of standout fanwear items that perfectly capture the label’s unique savoir-faire. From T-shirts and hoodies to cross-body bags and scarves, these pieces are designed to elevate the fan experience. In addition to the apparel collection, Y-3 and adidas are set to introduce a special edition Predator boot and Goalkeeper gloves.

Bringing the collection to life is a captivating campaign shot by London-based photographer Gabriel Moses. Featuring present-day Real Madrid icons such as Naomie Feller, Jude Bellingham, David Alaba, and Misa Rodríguez, these dynamic visuals tell a story of an unmatched sporting legacy, reimagined for a new era.

The eagerly awaited Y-3 for Real Madrid Matchwear Collection is set to launch on March 27th and will be available globally at adidas.com/y-3, on CONFIRMED, in-store, Real Madrid Official Stores, shop.realmadrid.com, and through select retailers.