Illustrator Shibo Chen shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest series of fashion illustrations featuring some of Shibo‘s favorite looks from the Pre-Fall and Spring 2021 collections.

The story is titled Sunburn and it features looks from top brands such as Versace, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Dior Men, Gucci, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Fendi, Saint Laurent, and Alan Crocetti.

Fashion Illustrator Shibo Chen – @shibochen