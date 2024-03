The handsome Wave stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured and styled by David Sierra. Photo and Light assistant is Radha Leon.

For this session, Wave is wearing selected pieces from La petite morte, D&G, Nike, Calvin Klein, and Clever Masculine.



Photo and Light Assistance – Radha Leon Photography and Styling – David Sierra @davidsierra_ Photo and Light Assistance – Radha Leon @radhaleon