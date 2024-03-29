Discover Vivienne Westwood Fall Winter 2024.25 Collection

The Vivienne Westwood Fall Winter 2024.25 Collection draws its inspiration from the depths of literary and historical elegance. The late Vivienne Westwood once said “Andreas gifted me a copy of Goethe’s ‘The Sorrows of Young Werther’ (Johan Wolfgang von Goethe, 1774), the first tragic novel that not only captured hearts but also sparked the Romantic movement. This piece of literature, cherished by Napoleon during his Egyptian campaign and discussed during his encounter with Goethe in 1808, remains a staple in Europe’s educational syllabus for its literary significance.“

This collection’s inception finds its roots in the early 19th century ‘Empire style’ movement, mirroring the Napoleonic aesthetic and the grandeur of Imperial Rome, blending classical antiquity with military precision in fashion.

The designs feature full sleeves, high collars, and elegant drapery, complemented by gilt metal accents, polished equestrian leather accessories, and graceful dancing slippers. Captured amidst the serene beauty of an English farm, the collection resonates with bucolic romanticism and pastoral grace.

Materials such as Lochcarron of Scotland wool tartan and printed tartans adorn outerwear, tailored pieces, shirts, and dresses, infused with military-inspired details like frogging on jacquard knitwear and bustle skirts crafted in sustainable organic cotton drill. The collection also pairs Harris Tweed with box denim, incorporates earth-toned tailoring stripes, and features deliberately torn knitwear, with ‘toe’ shoes adding a touch of untamed spirit.

The Rubbish print introduces a camouflage pattern, symbolizing a commentary on consumer waste, paired with fine lace knitwear. The collection also showcases the Felt Tip print on jersey fabrics and modern Graffiti artwork on distinctive pieces like the Cobrax corset and Double Waistband Foam skirt, signaling a blend of contemporary art with fashion. Collaborative efforts with Revere the Residence bring to life all-over floral and graphic illustrations, adding depth and narrative to the designs.

Finally, the collection revisits the ’90s Salon print, applying it to fluidly draped jersey dresses and undergarments, layered with dismantled metallic knitwear, satin tailoring, and velvet brocade corsetry. These pieces reinterpret historical silhouettes with a modern twist, embodying the collection’s essence of blending tradition with innovative design.

Photographer William Waterworth captured the Vivienne Westwood Autumn Winter 2024.25 lookbook featuring models Anna Cleveland, Arnaud Lemaire, Axel Gay, Emily Bennett, Jadi Wegener, Saul Symon, and Tass Sarr. in charge of styling was Kshitij Kankaria, with casting direction from Nachum Shonn. Beauty is work of hair stylist Blake Henderson, makeup artist Grace Sinnott, and manicurist Nadia Blanco.