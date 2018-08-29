PTRCRS Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection by Marco Bertani

PTRCRS

Discover the PTRCRS Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring models Jonas Barrows, Vitor Andrade, Mattia Liam, Riccardo and Mamadou Jordan, captured by fashion photographer Marco Bertani, under the Creative Direction of Christian Petrini. Hair and Grooming are work of Erisson Musella.

Discover more after the jump:

