Gosha Rubchinskiy x Burberry Fall Winter 2018 Capsule Collection

Gosha Rubchinskiy

Following the successful first collaboration in January 2018, Russian fashion designer, photographer and filmmaker Gosha Rubchinskiy has once again worked with Burberry on a Fall Winter 2018 collection. A 13-piece capsule consists of Burberry’s classic trench coat, duffle coat, flannel shirts, cashmere scarf, as well as the matching bucket hats and leather loafers.

Burberry x Gosha Rubchinskiy capsule will be available to purchase on the Burberry website and Burberry retailers from July 7th.

Gosha Rubchinskiy

