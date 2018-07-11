Gosha Rubchinskiy x Burberry Fall Winter 2018 Capsule Collection

Pin 5 Shares

Following the successful first collaboration in January 2018, Russian fashion designer, photographer and filmmaker Gosha Rubchinskiy has once again worked with Burberry on a Fall Winter 2018 collection. A 13-piece capsule consists of Burberry’s classic trench coat, duffle coat, flannel shirts, cashmere scarf, as well as the matching bucket hats and leather loafers.

Burberry x Gosha Rubchinskiy capsule will be available to purchase on the Burberry website and Burberry retailers from July 7th.

Discover all the looks after the jump: