MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Belmont by Aldrin Del Carmen
Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Belmont at MP Management Chicago styled and captured by fashion photographer Aldrin Paul Del Carmen. For the story Belmont is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Adidas, Lucky Brand, Zadig & Voltaire, Ted Baker, Gap, and Topman.
See more of the session below:
Black Leather jacket: Lucky Brand
tee: Zadig & Voltaire
trousers: Zara
boots: Ted Baker
Camouflage pants: Gap
Blue leather jacket: Zara
trousers: Topman
floral Tracksuit: Zara
sneakers: Adidas
Model: Belmont at MP Management Chicago
Stylist, Photographer: Aldrin Paul Del Carmen – @aldrinstyles
