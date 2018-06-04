MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Belmont by Aldrin Del Carmen

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

Aldrin Del Carmen

Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Belmont at MP Management Chicago styled and captured by fashion photographer Aldrin Paul Del Carmen. For the story Belmont is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Adidas, Lucky Brand, Zadig & Voltaire, Ted Baker, Gap, and Topman.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

See more of the session below:


Aldrin Del Carmen

Black Leather jacket: Lucky Brand
tee: Zadig & Voltaire
trousers: Zara
boots: Ted Baker

Aldrin Del Carmen

Camouflage pants: Gap

Aldrin Del Carmen

Blue leather jacket: Zara
trousers: Topman

Aldrin Del Carmen

floral Tracksuit: Zara
sneakers: Adidas

Aldrin Del Carmen

Black Leather jacket: Lucky Brand
tee: Zadig & Voltaire
trousers: Zara
boots: Ted Baker

Aldrin Del Carmen

Camouflage pants: Gap

Aldrin Del Carmen

Blue leather jacket: Zara
trousers: Topman

Aldrin Del Carmen

Black Leather jacket: Lucky Brand
tee: Zadig & Voltaire
trousers: Zara
boots: Ted Baker

Aldrin Del Carmen

Camouflage pants: Gap

Aldrin Del Carmen

floral Tracksuit: Zara
sneakers: Adidas

Aldrin Del Carmen

Model: Belmont at MP Management Chicago
Stylist, Photographer: Aldrin Paul Del Carmen – @aldrinstyles

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link