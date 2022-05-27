STYLE GUIDE: Best Kith T-shirts for Summer 2022

Starting as stock boy and salesman, Ronnie Feig worked his way through the fashion industry and made a brand well-known for it’s streetwear style. From designing for Adidas, Converse, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, New Balance and more to creating his own label and retail Kith. The road was long, in 2011 he opened up the store where he only stocked sneakers from famous brands and his own collaborations. The store became a home of special releases and fans slept in front of the store to get their limited-edition pair. It wasn’t until 2014 that Feig started thinking about his own label. The brand was doing so good that it got the honor to present at New York Fashion Week in 2016. Kith is also known by it’s numerous collaboration with Versace, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Timberland, Levi’s and more. What makes Kith a unique brand is their releases, which are not concentrated around 4 yearly collections. The brand’s philosophy is to release products monthly, even weekly. The brand is also very famous among the musicians, superstars like Justin Bieber, Nas, Ja Rule, Usher and more often sport Kith pieces to their performances and appearances.

MMSCENE team prepared a list of the best Kith T-shirts you need to have this summer:

Kith For Rocky I Vintage Tee ‘Sandrift’

Kith’s Ronnie Feig is a great film lover, as you can see. He introduced the collection honoring Rocky franchise, featuring tees, hoodies and accessories. Our favorite from the collection is the one honoring Rocky I movie. The 100% cotton t-shirt in sandrift colourway features the iconic Rocky Balboa and his wife Adrianna in a warm embrace. Rocky fans, be quick and cop your piece before it sells out. Discover additional Kith tshirts and apparel at GOAT.

Kith Flatten The Curve Tee ‘Hallow’

The main topic these past years besides the coronavirus pademic is definetly the global warming. Hence, Kith decided to make a collection sending a strong message to Flatten the Curve and do everything in our power to lower the effects of the global warming. The front of the shirt features Kith branding and Stop Global Warming sign. On the back of the t-shirt Kith proposes the ways you can help with this matter: reduce your carbon footprint, protect and restore ecosystems, support small and local agricultural producers and promote and switch to green energy.

Kith For Columbia EEA Rain Mountain Tee ‘Teal’

This standard fit, ribbed neck tee in teal is a part of Kith’s collaboration with American sportswear company Columbia. Their sixth collaboration introduces the mixture of both brand’s philosophies, Kith’s design and Columbia’s focus on performance. The tee features Kith wind mountain logo puff printed on front and Columbia branding on the sleeve. Pair it with the pieces from the latest collaboration and you’re good to go.

Kith & Kin Jacobean Vintage Tee ‘Black’

Fieg has always been inspired by his upbringing and childhood while designing. This tee represents that, where he honors his friends and family with “Kith & Kin” phrase. The tee is made from 100% cotton and it features a ribbed neck, vintage wash and standard fit.

Kith For Goodfellas Connect Vintage Tee ‘Black’

“Goodfellas is my third favorite movie ever (only after Godfather 1 & 2) and is one of the greatest movies in history. It’s an all-time classic and has been a staple in my life since the first time I saw it. Being able to work on collections centered around the things that shaped me growing up is the basis of what the Kith brand is built on.” – says Ronnie Feig who dedicated the whole capsule collection to the iconic Martin Scorsese movie. This particular tee features Academy Award winner Joe Pesci and late actor Ray Liotta conversing. If you are a fan of this crime drama, go ahead and shop the collection now.