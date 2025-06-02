4 Things to Do If You’re Injured During a Fashion Show

Fashion shows look effortless from the outside, but when you’re in the midst of things or working in the background, the perspective shifts quite dramatically. Usually, the behind-the-scenes resemble a high-speed choreography of chaos.

Fast outfit changes, slippery floors, towering platforms, and last-minute adjustments are a recipe for the occasional accident, whether a twisted ankle or a sharp jab from a stray pin. Sometimes, you can power through and walk off the injury, but what do you do when the situation is more serious?

If you’re involved in fashion shows (as a model, stylist, set builder, or technical crew), you should know what to do in case of an injury. If you’re ready to learn, here are four practical steps to take as soon as possible.

1. Prioritize Immediate Medical Attention

First things first: if you’re injured during a show, don’t try to tough it out. Whether it’s a rolled ankle, a cut from a rogue accessory, or a fall off a slippery backstage ramp, seek immediate medical help.

Most major shows now have a medic or first aid team on-site, so make use of them. If they’re not available, flag down a production assistant or crew member and ask for help getting to a safe space.

Many models make the mistake of assuming it’s “just a sprain,” but left unchecked, a seemingly small injury can lead to long-term damage and missed bookings.

2. Document Everything

Once you’re safe and stable, it’s time to document. Take clear pictures of the injury itself, the area where it happened (highlight uneven surfaces, sharp edges, or obstructed runways), and any contributing factors like spilled water near the changing area or poorly lit stairs. If there are witnesses, ask them to confirm what they saw. Write it down or record a quick voice memo with their statement.

Keep screenshots of any messages, callsheets, or emails that reference working conditions or scheduling issues that may have played a role. Proper documentation can be essential if you need to file an insurance claim or consult a lawyer down the line.

3. Report the Incident to the Right People

It’s tempting to brush things off, so that you don’t ruffle any feathers (especially as a beginner). But reporting the incident is essential, not just for you but for everyone else working that show or future ones.

If you’re a model, notify your agency or manager right away. They need to know not just for health and safety reasons, but also to help protect your upcoming bookings or advocate on your behalf with the show’s producers. If you’re part of the crew, alert your production supervisor or coordinator and ask them to formally log the incident.

For those working independently or freelance, this step is even more important. Without traditional workplace protections, you’ll want a record of when and how the injury occurred. Groups like Model Alliance (US) and Equity (UK) can help models report unsafe conditions and navigate next steps.

4. Know Your Legal and Insurance Options

Once the initial drama settles, it’s time to think about your rights. Injuries sustained during a fashion show often fall into a gray area, especially for models and freelancers. Was there insurance coverage for talent? Was the venue following proper safety protocols?

These questions matter – not just for accountability, but for your recovery and potential compensation.

Start by checking if the production had insurance that covers the cast and crew. Larger shows (Fashion Week Paris, New York, Milan) often do, but smaller, independent shows? Not always.

Your agency may be able to help you navigate this, but if you’re unsigned or working freelance, it’s smart to consult with a local entertainment lawyer or a personal injury attorney. If you don’t know how to find the right one, simply search for the professional you want plus the location.

For instance, you’ll want to find a personal injury attorney in Tucson, AZ if the injury happened in Tucson, Arizona, or around. A local personal injury attorney is trained to protect your rights, help you recover compensation, and hold negligent parties accountable.

They can help you determine if your injury qualifies for a claim, especially if unsafe conditions or negligence were involved. They’ll handle complex insurance issues, identify who’s liable, and work to recover full compensation, not just medical costs, but also lost income and emotional distress.

Finally, accidents don’t happen all the time, and with any luck, you’ll never face one. But if you do, knowing how to respond can make all the difference. Stay informed, stay safe, and remember: protecting your health is always the right thing to do.

Images from Ziggy Chen Spring Summer 25 Show Backstage Moments – see full story here.