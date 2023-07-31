PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn is the First Ambassador of Balenciaga

On July 31, 2023, French fashion brand Balenciaga made an announcement, naming Isabelle Huppert and PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn as its first-ever brand ambassadors. These two individuals were selected due to their exceptional creative contributions, personal values, and unique perspectives, all of which resonate profoundly with the Balenciaga community of today.

From the very beginning, Balenciaga has captured my attention for its creativity and ethical vision. As an artist, Balenciaga’s creations allow me to express my authentic self and individuality to the world. During the proudest moments of my career, Balenciaga has been my chosen companion. I’m honored and thrilled to pursue this exciting journey as a Balenciaga ambassador. – PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn

As a renowned actor, performer, and model, PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn has received international acclaim for his remarkable talents and accomplishments. Through his compelling performances in television dramas and his revitalizing, vibrant pop music, he has captivated audiences all over the world, including in his native Thailand. Numerous prestigious honors have been bestowed upon him for his accomplishments in the entertainment industry, including the esteemed Asian Star Prize at the Seoul International Drama honors. PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn’s attendance at Balenciaga‘s latest ready-to-wear and Couture shows demonstrates his commitment to fashion and art, and exciting collaborations with the House are on the horizon. With his magnetic presence and artistic flair, he exemplifies the modern Balenciaga community.