The 6 Accessories Any Man Needs to Step Up Your Outfit

Knowing how to dress well isn’t something that comes naturally to anyone. It is something that is learned over time through a variety of influences and sources.

One of the key elements that so many men forget is accessories. Knowing how to accessorize can completely change the feel of an outfit, taking it from a five to a ten.

But where should you start?

If you are completely new to accessorizing, then it could feel like a daunting new world. Don’t worry, even the smallest of additions to your outfit can make a big difference. To guide you through this process, we’ve compiled some signature items to get you started. Let’s jump in.

Phone Case

Though it may not be the first thing you consider as an ‘accessory’, iPhone cases can be a great way to add some creativity to your fit. The right case can show off your personality if you opt for something bolder.

If minimalism is more your thing, there are plenty of cases to suit your needs. You could even own multiple cases to suit your outfit on any particular day. Get creative!

Wallet

Of course, a wallet is so much more than just an accessory. It is a practical item that you are likely to use every day. However, that doesn’t mean you should get lazy about its appearance.

A leather bifold wallet is the way to go. It’s a classic and has remained popular for decades. You would be surprised how much you can tell about a guy by where he stores his cash. Don’t neglect your wallet!

Watch

Just like a wallet, your watch is a classic addition to your outfit that can add a lot of class. The best thing about watches is the sheer variety of styles out there.

Whether you have a leather wristband or a stainless steel clasp, there is no better way to tie an outfit together than with a good watch. If you invest some money in your purchase, it could last you for decades.

Sunglasses

Granted, maybe not in the winter months, but during summer your trusty pair of sunglasses are a must. Feel free to get creative, too. You can tell a lot about the personality of a guy by the style of sunglasses he goes for.

Are you exclusively into Aviators? Maybe Wayfarers are more your vibe. These styles have stood the test of time and remain staples in any man’s wardrobe.

Belt

Speaking of tying an outfit together, a belt is arguably the best way to do this, both literally and figuratively. Tucking shirts in has returned to mainstream fashion in a big way, and for good reason.

It immediately makes an outfit feel more formal and creates a flattering silhouette. If you’re going to have your waistband on show, the least you can do is make the most of it with a good belt.

Jewelry

Last, but absolutely not least, perhaps the most obvious addition when we are discussing accessories: jewelry!

Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, there is an abundance to explore and men often make the mistake of neglecting all of them.

You don’t have to go overboard to improve your outfit (unless you want to!), the addition of a necklace alone or a couple of rings can make a significant difference. Try out a variety of styles and see what works for you.

The Details Matter!

Putting an effective outfit together is more than just throwing a top and trousers on, but that doesn’t mean it has to be overly complicated.

Just pay attention to the details and express your personality through your clothes, and if you don’t feel entirely comfortable, just take it one accessory at a time.