LAST WEEK ON IG: Justin Bieber, Manu Rios, Pietro Boselli and more…

First week of 2021 on Instagram with home vibes and relaxing time saying goodbye to the more than difficult year behind us.

pietro boselli
@piteroboselli

Keeping up with the guys-to-follow on Ig with the first posts from 2021 coming from Justin Bieber, Miles McMillan, Pietro Boselli, Yannick Konan, Christian Hogue and Manu Rios to name a few. 

See all of the last week’s Instagram action from guys you should already be following: 

sam dezz

“Sunset vibes” @sam.dezz

manu rios

“🧊 season” @manurios

jules horn

“Because you are alive – everything is possible” – Thich Nhat Hanh@jules_horn

Staying warm🌡@christianhogue

xavier serrano

“📖” @xserrano9

sashadidntwakeup

всех с Новым годом 👺 альбом будет в 2021, на этот раз точно….@sashadidntwakeup

justin bieber

“📷: @rorykramer@justinbieber

vinylriff

“♻️⚒” @vinylriff

miles mcmillan

This was a nice moment from last year with @scott___west@milesmcmillan

moritz hau

Bisous from Paris😚. Happy New Year everyone!❤️ Where did you celebrate?🎇. I truly think this year is going to be amazing, wish everyone of you the best and stay optimistic, everyone will eventually get what they deserve, sometimes you just have to be a bit patient💫 Let’s smash 2021🚀@moritz_hau

santavy fabian

Swipe left to see a very rare pic of me playing with a cuddly toy@santavyfabian

yannick konan

Reporting for duty 💂🏾‍♂️@yannick_konan

KAROLIS INOKAITIS

“🌞” @tetervinas

loic williams

Unsure what my next tattoo should be 🤔@loic.williams

LUCA VIGE

Throwback to winter without masks 🙄@lucavige

Nyle DiMarco

I slept at 9:30pm last night to cut 2020 year short just FYI. DID YOU KNOW that according to the Gregorian calendar, 2021 is technically the start of the new decade? 😉 HERE’S TO THE NEW DECADE. Happy new year everybody!

P.S. I know I would not have survived last year if not for y’all’s sense of community love and support! Thank you for that 🎉🤟🏼” @nyledimarco

pietro boselli

The feeling of leaving 2020. Shot by @mrollieali in Wales last July, for @petradesign
Best wishes to everyone! ⭐️@pietroboselli

Kailand Morris DIOR Snowboard

 “🏔🏂🏂@kailandmorris

New Guysoff duty

