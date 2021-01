Models Chun Soot and Henry Kitcher team up for FENDI Spring Summer 2021 campaign captured by fashion photographer Nick Knight. In charge of styling was Katie Lyall, with beauty from hair stylist Sam McKnight, makeup artist Val Garland, and manicurist Marian Newman. Set design is work of Andrew Tomlinson, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro, and production by Liberte Productions.

