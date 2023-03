Top model CHRISTIAN HOGUE teams up with Christian Oita for the striking new Spring 2023 Campaign for 2XIST. Hogue and the team ventured to Puerto Rico to capture the new campaign for the underwear brand’s Spring Summer 2023 collection.

RELATED: CHRISTIAN HOGUE INTERVIEW for MMSCENE

In charge of the creative direction for the underwear shoot in Puerto Rico with Christian Hogue was Big and Partners – continue scrolling to discover more of the shoot: