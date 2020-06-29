in Arran Sly, Derek Chadwick, Fresh Faces, Jaden Smith, River Viiperi, Simonas Pham

LAST WEEK ON IG: KANYE WEST, JACQUEMUS, TROYE SIVAN

In the final week of pride month we are spotlighting an IG moment with Jacquemus but also last week’s moment with Kanye West, Troye Sivan, ASAP Rocky as well as your favourite male models.

derek chadwick

Joining Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Troye Sivan, actor Evan Evagora, A$AP Rocky, Jaden Smith and Jacquemus in the best of last week’s Instagram moments are also some of your favourite models. MMSCENE cover star Derek Chadwick is part of last week’s must see IGs alongside River Viiperi, Simonas Pham, and Arran Sly to name a few. 

Seel the best of last week’s IG action after the jump: 

 

arran sly

“Golden hour” @iamarransly

Francisco Henriques

Finished gym I Think I can have dessert tonight 🤩 @kikohenriiques

jaden smith

“No Justice, No Peace. This Is Going To Be A Life Long Battle For Our Generation, Buckle Up, and get ready to vote. #justiceforbreonnataylor @c.syresmith

jacquemus

“PRIDE 💙💚💛🧡❤️ TWO GUYS IN LOVE 🙂 IT’S US” @jacquemus

river viiperi

@RVGear is now LIVE! Check out everything at www.RiverV.com It’s been a long time coming and I hope ya’ll are as excited as I am. Phase 1 of this relaunch is just the beginning and I’ve added a very special #Pride collection to celebrate with you all during these uncertain times! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 Much love!@riverviiperi

stefan pollman

“Good morning world 🤙🏼🤪 Let’s go 💪🏼🌎 📚☀️…” @stefan_pollmann

troye sivan

@troyesivan

asap rocky

FUK IT 🤘🏾 @asaprocky

mehdi

“oldschool fits >>>>>” @ckmhd

simonas pham
“The Bulls in MJ era were the most #dangerous and bad ass team in @nba . I feel like I found great combo w @chicagobulls snapback and @brilli_couture sweather. But don’t worry I don’t bite…just sometimes 😈😏 #style #fashion #mj #model #hamburg” @simonaspham

derek chadwick

“beach bois” @derekchadwick (photo @davis.bates)
evan evagora

“Now that I have your attention with this nice pic! Please swipe across! The @worldfoodprogramme have released a game that can help fight the hunger crisis in Yemen. By playing the game Freerice sponsor banners appear for every new question, these ads help pay for the equivalent of 10 grains of rice at a time! So the more you play the more money is put forward to help those in need, if you didn’t know how you could help, here is a real easy way! My goal is to reach 1 million on the grain leaderboard by the end of the July. I want to be clear this is in no way a sponsored post! I believe that every has a part to play in helping fix the world!” @evan.evagora

christopher marrs

“First cut in however many months it’s been 🙏🏽” @marrs_the_martian

kany west kim kardashian

Happy Sunday @kimkardashian

Minding my damn business in sliders and socks in that good good new #fendicaliforniasky in collaboration with @joshuavides #ad #fendi #fisforfendi @gullyguyleo

New Guysreading timeStyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BERLUTI

BERLUTI Fall Winter 2020.21 by Julien Martinez Leclerc
Otto Valter

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Otto Valter by Antonio Velez