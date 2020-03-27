WEEK ON IG Stay Home Edition: Chris Heria, Arran Sly, Mert Alas …

Check out with us some of our favourite Stay Home Instagram moments from models and celebrities you should already be following on IG. Week with Arran Sly, street workout guru Chris Heria, photographer Mert Alas, and Romeo Beckham to name a few.

See more of the Stay Home off duty moments:

“Home work out done 💁🏻‍♂️💪🏼 #stayathome #homeworkout” @iamarransly

“Try and build yourself up during this isolation time. There is no better time than now to focus on your self care and putting your mind and body into the place you want it to be. Keep a schedule, go for a walk, make sure people know you’re thinking about them, and above all else. Stay healthy” @sweetlifeofaustin

“We Could Maybe…. idk… Shower Together To Help Save The Environment 👉🥺👈 #explorepage #freddyp” @freddypiazza

“Hope everyone is Staying safe!” @chrisheria

“Category is: quarantined freckled anime farmboy👨‍🌾🌾

pov: we are supposed to be in quarantine, but somehow u ended up on my farm…👨‍🌾 (continue the fanfic/hentai/yaoi in the comments🤓)” @edwardzo

“These prison yard workouts hit different” @andrewmatarazzo

@romeobeckham

“Getting in that Sun Salutation – feeling grateful that Storm Dennis was last month 🌞” @marcushodson

“Current state of of mind 👽” @marrs_the_martian

“Hola mi gente, hope you’re all safe” @azimosmani_

“as we are all stuck at home , let’s get creative . i’m thinking of some stuff will keep u posted x💡” @mertalas

“Who would be interested in a home workout video ? Comment with #home if so 🤵👌🏼 #homeworkout #quarantine #positivevibes” @janis_danner

STAY HOME. STAY SAFE