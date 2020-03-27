in Arran Sly, Fresh Faces

WEEK ON IG Stay Home Edition: Chris Heria, Arran Sly, Mert Alas …

Week two of Stay Home Instagram moments with models and guys you should already be following on the gram.

Check out with us some of our favourite Stay Home Instagram moments from models and celebrities you should already be following on IG. Week with Arran Sly, street workout guru Chris Heria, photographer Mert Alas, and Romeo Beckham to name a few.

arran sly

Home work out done 💁🏻‍♂️💪🏼 #stayathome #homeworkout” @iamarransly

sweet life of austin

Try and build yourself up during this isolation time. There is no better time than now to focus on your self care and putting your mind and body into the place you want it to be. Keep a schedule, go for a walk, make sure people know you’re thinking about them, and above all else. Stay healthy@sweetlifeofaustin

male model

We Could Maybe…. idk… Shower Together To Help Save The Environment 👉🥺👈 #explorepage #freddyp” @freddypiazza

chris heria

Hope everyone is Staying safe!” @chrisheria

edward zo

Category is: quarantined freckled anime farmboy👨‍🌾🌾
.
pov: we are supposed to be in quarantine, but somehow u ended up on my farm…👨‍🌾 (continue the fanfic/hentai/yaoi in the comments🤓)” @edwardzo

home workout

These prison yard workouts hit different” @andrewmatarazzo

romeo beckham

@romeobeckham

Getting in that Sun Salutation – feeling grateful that Storm Dennis was last month 🌞” @marcushodson

Current state of of mind 👽@marrs_the_martian

azim osmani

Hola mi gente, hope you’re all safe” @azimosmani_

as we are all stuck at home , let’s get creative . i’m thinking of some stuff will keep u posted x💡” @mertalas

“Who would be interested in a home workout video ? Comment with #home if so 🤵👌🏼 #homeworkout #quarantine #positivevibes” @janis_danner

STAY HOME. STAY SAFE

off duty

