MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Liam by Hadi Mourad
The promising Liam from Another Species Agency posing for MMSCENE Portraits online exclusive shot by photographer Hadi Mourad. In charge of the grooming for the portrait series was Alexandre Deslauriers at P1M using for hair styling R+CO and for makeup MAC Cosmetics.
Photographer Hadi Mourad – www.hadimourad.com @hadimourrad
Grooming Alexandre Deslauriers at P1M using R+CO and MAC Cosmetics
Model Liam at Another Species Agency @anotherspeciesagency