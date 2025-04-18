Donovan Mitchell Teams Up With SKIMS Again

As the 2025 NBA Playoffs presented by Google approach, SKIMS taps six-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell to lead its latest Mens underwear campaign. This marks Mitchell’s second appearance with the brand, reaffirming his role as a key figure in SKIMS’ expanding relationship with professional basketball.

Photographed by Eric Johnson, the new campaign features Mitchell in the SKIMS Mens Stretch and Cotton collections. Styled in 5” boxers and foundational pieces that emphasize movement and ease, the visuals underscore the intersection of performance and comfort. Whether in pre-game mode, recovering post-match, or off-duty, Mitchell embodies the all-season adaptability SKIMS aims to offer.

“I’ve always admired SKIMS for redefining this category, so it’s an honor to partner with them again,” Mitchell shared. “The flexibility and support in each style are crucial for me, whether I’m heading to the arena or unwinding off-court. SKIMS delivers comfort without compromising on style or fit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

The SKIMS Mens range highlights two core fabrications: the Cotton collection, designed with soft, mid-weight blends that retain shape throughout the day, and the Stretch collection, which features ultra-soft, flexible material engineered for maximum mobility and precision fit.

SKIMS Co-Founder and CEO Jens Grede commented on the continued collaboration, noting Mitchell’s pivotal role both on and off the court: “Donovan Mitchell is the heart of the Cavaliers, inspiring fans with his passion and leadership. His relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the court perfectly aligns with our brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries and achieving greatness.”

The partnership arrives as the Cavaliers eye a strong playoff run, with Mitchell at the forefront of the team’s success in the East. It also builds on SKIMS’ multi-year partnership with the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball, announced in 2023. Following the brand’s debut mens campaign featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this new chapter with Mitchell further solidifies SKIMS’ role in redefining mens essentials.

SKIMS Mens underwear is available now at SKIMS.com.