MOSCHINO MENSWEAR SPRING SUMMER 2019 COLLECTION



Jeremy Scott heads back to Los Angeles for the latest Moschino Runway show – the spring summer 2019 men’s and women’s collections were presented in a showstopping Moschino Circus spectacle. When it comes to casting Jeremy and Moschino team enlisted some of male model fan favourites such as MMSCENE cover boy Matthew Noszka, Jegor Venned, Ash Stymest, Brandon Good, Geron McKinley, Jhonattan Burjack, João Knorr, Chuck Bilgrien, Denek Kania, Jordan Barrett, Mitchell Slaggert and Vito Basso.

Scroll down for every single menswear look from Moschino’s SS19 men’s colleciton:



All images courtesy of ©Moschino