Backstage moments captured at ICEBERG Spring Summer 2019 show presented during the first day of London Fashion Week Men’s. After a fashion week break from the Milan Fashion Week schedule, Iceberg is back on the timetables however for the first time showing the new collection in London! Images shot exclusively for MMSCENE by Thang LV.

All images courtesy of ©Thang LV – @thanglvfotos