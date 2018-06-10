LAST WEEK ON IG: Juanpa Zurita, Oliver Sonne, Stephen James…

manu rios

Best of last week’s male model Instagram posts bringing on the summer season with Cameron Dallas, Alvaro Mel, Manu Rios, Augusta Alexander, Aleksa Gavrilovic, Myles O’Neal, Paris Brosnan, Juanpa Zurita and Stephen James.

Scroll down for all the IG action from the last week:

cameron dallas

miss u”  @camerondallas

“Very grateful for the Sunset 🙌🏼🌄💤” @keating_ryan corentin huard

“Ocean breath 🐚🌊 Already missing LA, where should I go next ?” @corentinhuard oliver sonne

“⚓⚓” @oliiversonne manu rios

“teenage fantasy 🧚🏻‍♂️” @manurios

“⚡SORTEO DEL BUENO⚡” @meeeeeeeel_

@eljuanpazurita

“Me and my slime” @mylesboneal

“Easy Sunday” @paris.brosnan

@whoiselijah aleksa gavrilovic

“Selfie sunday 👅” @_aleksagavrilovic_

“Gods plan.🙏🏼” @augusta_alexander

