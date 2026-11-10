California Bans Supplement Sales to Under-18s: What Young Men Should Know

On September 28, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2030, which prohibits the sale of over-the-counter diet pills and dietary supplements marketed for weight loss or muscle building to anyone under 18. The bill, authored by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, was one of ten health measures the governor signed that day. For a generation of teenagers who grew up reading supplement labels before they could legally vote, the law marks a clear line. For men who train, it also raises a practical question about how those labels are written.

What the Law Does

The law targets products sold to minors. Under 18, a young man in California can no longer legally buy an OTC product whose purpose is to help him lose weight or build muscle. It does not apply to adults aged 18 to 21, who remain free to buy these products as before. The governor’s office has described the restriction in general terms, and the announcement does not explain how it will be enforced or when it takes effect.

Why Lawmakers Acted

The governor’s office gave two main reasons. First, these products are not prescribed and have not been medically approved, and they can cause harmful side effects. They are also often mislabeled or contaminated, with steroids cited as a frequent problem. Second, the office pointed to data showing that nearly one in 10 adolescents has used such products. It also cited evidence that young people who use OTC diet pills are six times more likely than nonusers to receive an eating disorder diagnosis within three years.

Those numbers should get the attention of anyone who has ever bought a tub of pre-workout or a fat burner from a gym shelf or an online storefront. The contamination risk is especially serious for teenage men, who may be drawn to fast results and rarely know what is actually inside a capsule.

What the Earlier Version Showed

The announcement itself does not describe how the law works in practice. Earlier coverage of the bill, published in July after it cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee, outlined the version under consideration at the time, and that version may differ from the final text.

That earlier version covered any dietary supplement whose label, marketing, or other representations presented it as intended for weight loss or muscle gain. Courts could look beyond the label to context when deciding whether a product fell under the law. Retailers would have needed to check identification for buyers who did not appear clearly over 18. Delivery sellers would have needed to verify a buyer’s identity against a commercial database and require an adult signature and photo ID at the door. Enforcement would have come through civil action, with penalties of up to $1,000 per violation. Readers should treat these details as the proposal’s terms, not confirmed rules of the signed law.

The Industry Pushback

Trade groups are not satisfied. The Consumer Healthcare Products Association said it was disappointed that the enacted law does not better balance protecting minors with preserving adult access to safe products. Carlos I. Gutiérrez, the group’s vice president of state and local government affairs, said the law’s broad criteria “could restrict access to dietary supplements containing ingredients with legitimate uses beyond weight loss or muscle building, including ingredients widely found in products that support general health, nutrition, and wellness.”

The Council for Responsible Nutrition went further. Its president and CEO, Steve Mister, said that protecting young people from eating disorders is a shared goal but that the response should rest on evidence rather than broad restrictions on lawful products. The council argued that courts could consider implied claims, statements about metabolism or strength, and product placement when deciding whether a supplement is covered. It warned that this could reach fiber, protein, general wellness products, and multivitamins. During the legislative process, one trade group also argued that ingredients such as protein, vitamin D, and creatine relate to muscle development or metabolism, which could bring ordinary products under the law based on their ingredients alone.

Why It Matters If You Train

The law is aimed at minors, but the debate over its wording matters to anyone who lifts, runs, or follows a nutrition plan. Protein powder, creatine, and vitamin D sit on the shelves of nearly every gym and part of the lifestyle for many young men. If the eventual rules are read broadly, a product sold for general fitness could be treated differently from one with a fat-burning claim printed on the front. Readers who have a younger brother, cousin, or teammate should understand that the law applies to him, even if it does not apply to the men who are already 18 or older.

The more useful lesson is the one the governor’s office pointed to. Labels are not always reliable. If you use supplements at any age, look for products with third-party testing from independent certifiers, check the batch and manufacturer details, and be suspicious of any product that promises rapid results. A supplement that claims to do too much in a few weeks is a warning sign, whatever the age of the buyer.

MMSCENE’s Take

The intent behind AB 2030 is sound. Teenagers should not be buying stimulant-heavy fat burners or unregulated muscle products, and the risk of contamination is real. The harder question is precision. A law that keeps dangerous products away from minors is easy to defend. A law that sweeps in protein and multivitamins is harder to justify, and the industry’s concerns deserve attention from the state as the rules take shape. For young men who train, the sensible approach is the same whatever the law says: read the label carefully, buy from reputable sources, and talk to a doctor before adding anything that promises to reshape your body quickly.

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