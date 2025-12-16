MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Gray Eberley

Photographed by Blake Ballard, a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive presents model Gray Eberley in a series driven by contrast, tension, and a direct expression of masculinity. The images move between restraint and force, using physical presence as a visual anchor. Represented by Soul Artist Management, Gray approaches modeling with focus and discipline. The story is grounded by a concise wardrobe selection featuring Todd Snyder, Rag & Bone, Wrangler, Tecovas, AllSaints, and Dsquared2.

In conversation with MMSCENE, Gray reflects on discipline and routine as steady points in his practice. Training remains part of his daily structure, while New York serves as a place of rhythm and reset rather than influence. Discover the full interview with Gray Eberley below:

You’ve carved out a unique space as a fitness model, working both commercial and editorial, how do you think your physique has shaped the opportunities you’ve had in the industry?

It’s been kind of hard having a bigger physique in this industry. I think it’s shaped my career towards doing way more editorial, which is fun because you get to participate in making cool art.

What was it like working with Steven Klein, and how did that experience influence your perspective on modeling?

Working with Steven Klein is always such a privilege. He makes it super easy and directs everything. Not only does he make it easy with his direction, but he makes it easy because you can trust his vision so much. It’s really cool to work with professionals like that. It’s kind of like doing any sport with people that are better than you. It inspires you to tap into a new level.

As the face of this summer’s Ludovic de Saint Sernin swimwear campaign, what drew you to the project and what was the creative process like on set?

For LDSS I was actually drawn to the project through the photographer Stuart Winecoff. It was on set that I discovered LDSS and really fell in love with the brand. The creative process on set was super fun and playful. That was probably my favorite job the whole summer, it was filled up with a lot of of great people.

You’re represented by Soul Artist Management in New York. How has their support influenced your career trajectory?

Soul Artist Management has been great for my career. I feel like I’m in really good hands with Jason and the whole team. I also feel like so is the best agency I could be in for my look and body type.

What are some of the biggest misconceptions people have about fitness models in fashion?

I would say that the biggest misconception with male models is that we’re all really dumb. I am, but that’s not true for all male models.

How do you maintain your fitness and motivation, especially with the demands of both commercial and editorial work?

For maintaining my physique I stay in the boxing gym. The majority of my fitness is shadowboxing bag works, sparring and simple body weight exercises.

What advice would you give young models, especially those who don’t fit the traditional sample size, about breaking into the industry?

Some advice I would give to young models whose body types don’t fit the traditional standard would be to get as good at modeling as possible. I.e being expressive, being adaptable and being able to take direction. This way you can carve out a little niche for yourself in the industry. Also would say right off the bat use the uniqueness to your advantage and try to create a big social media presence.

Can you share a defining moment when you realized you could succeed as a model on your own terms?

I would say defining moment of success was shooting the ZARA campaign with Steven Meisel.

What’s your favorite thing about living in New York, and how does the city inspire your work?

I love living in New York so much but I wouldn’t really say it inspires my work. My favorite thing about New York is definitely the food.

Looking ahead, what are you most excited about, either professionally or personally, in the coming year?

Nothing specific I’m looking forward to for this coming year, but hopefully taking my work to a new level and doing some really awesome campaigns.

Photographer: Blake Ballard

Model: Gray Eberley of Soul Artist Management

Retouch: Gayla Voronych