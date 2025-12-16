BTS Member Jung Kook Covers ELLE Korea January 2026 Issue

BTS member Jung Kook appears on the cover of ELLE Korea Magazine‘s January 2026 issue, presenting nine collectible cover editions shot in Paris. The feature marks his first editorial appearance since his appointment as Global Ambassador for Chanel Fragrances and Beauty, and it sets the tone for magazine’s first issue of the year. ELLE frames the project as a study of contrast and control. The images are accompanied by an interview focused on his current work and recent career developments.

In charge of photography was Yoon Jiyong, with art direction from Lee Sojeong. Styling is work of Kim Youngjin, with beauty direction from Yoon Yoonji, hair styling by Kim Hwayeon, and makeup by Kim Dareum.

In the interview, k-pop superstar speaks about his connection to Bleu de Chanel, explaining that he appreciates how the fragrance expresses masculinity in a natural way. He describes it as a scent that allows presence to register without excess, which led him to use it regularly. His comments align with Chanel Beauty’s focus on character-driven representation and clarity of expression.

The conversation also turns to music following a series of significant achievements. Jung Kook recently became the first Korean solo artist to surpass 10 billion streams on Spotify. When asked about the meaning of music at this stage of his life, he explains that he continues to value songs built on strong messages and lyrics. He emphasizes music that avoids seasonal or genre limits and supports listeners across different moments. He also acknowledges that a song can succeed simply by sounding good.

Jung Kook also reflects on how he understands his place as an artist. He describes himself as someone who presents music and suggests that he exists within the time of the people who watch and listen to his work. He expresses a desire to remain connected to that shared time.

With BTS’s return to full-group activities approaching in the Spring, Jung Kook speaks about the period ahead and describes it as particularly important and shares his hope that it unfolds safely and well.

