Lillard Unveils Adidas Dame X

Damian Lillard made waves at NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 with the unveiling of his latest signature sneaker, the Adidas Dame X. The nine-time All-Star took to the court in the “Dame’s Light” colorway, kicking off the next evolution of his footwear line with Adidas.

Building on the success of the Dame 9, which debuted at last year’s All-Star Weekend, the Dame X refines Adidas Basketball’s futuristic design approach. The sneaker features a streamlined upper with bold linework, a sculpted sole for enhanced performance, and a color palette that makes a statement on and off the court.

The “Dame’s Light” edition takes inspiration from Lillard’s energy and presence, combining bright and contrasting tones. A vibrant orange toe box sets the foundation, detailed with a small black Three Stripes logo. The rest of the upper is bathed in a “Lime Burst” hue, extending across the wavy overlays and sole. Pops of blue on the lining and laces, along with black accents on the tongue and collar, complete the dynamic look.

Lillard confirmed the Dame X release date in an Instagram post, stating that the first colorway drops June 28 at Adidas and select retailers for $90 USD. While only the “Dame’s Light” edition has been previewed, more versions are expected to arrive throughout the summer.

As Adidas continues pushing performance-driven innovation, the Dame X stands out as a major release for 2025. The sneaker embodies Lillard’s precision, while its modern design reinforces his role as one of basketball’s most influential players in footwear.

With the playoffs ahead and the Dame X soon hitting shelves, Lillard is once again proving why his impact extends beyond the game. As new colorways emerge, this latest chapter in his signature series is set to resonate with both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts.