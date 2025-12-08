MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Josiah Fleming

Model Josiah Fleming fronts the new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive titled Tied Up, captured by Frederic Elfeld. Creative direction, styling, and production by Nawid Qureischi guide the atmosphere of the shoot, while hair and makeup by Fine Lilkendey finishes the pared-back look. Represented by Kult Models Germany, Josiah steps into the story with a calm, grounded presence. Wardrobe pieces from Weekday, Diesel, Massimo Dutti, G-Star Raw, Kenzo, Arket, Vagabond, COS, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Filippa K, Versace, Steve Madden, Uniqlo, AllSaints, APC, and Vintage selections frame the editorial.

In his interview for MMSCENE, Josiah reflects on the unexpected encounter that led to his signing, the early surge of excitement when he saw the Kult Models card, and the shift from beach routines to casting calls. Currently on stay in Hamburg, he speaks about adjusting to the cold, navigating city life, and relying on consistency in sleep, training, and diet to stay steady before shoots. Looking ahead, he aims for opportunities like Milan Fashion Week and hopes to develop the creative ideas he has carried with him since the beginning of his journey.

⁠You are based in Kingscliff, a small beach town in New South Wales. How would you describe growing up there and how has it shaped you?

I only moved to Kingscliff a few months ago, but it already feels like home. It’s a quiet beach town, so I spend a lot more time outdoors and around good people. The laid-back lifestyle has helped me appreciate the simple, relaxed way of living.

You were scouted at the markets in Coolangatta while on holiday with your family. Can you walk us through that day and what went through your mind in that moment?

Funny enough we found out the markets were cancelled on the way there but we still decided to go out. I remember saying on the way there in the car “let’s turn around” but my family insisted we go. I was annoyed at the time because I would rather stay at the beach. I ran into scout from Kult models and here we are.

What was your first reaction when you realized the scout was from Kult Models and that this could actually turn into a career?

I remember sitting down looking at the scout card that said “Kult Models” and just being pretty excited. I honestly couldn’t believe it. I’d heard from mates who were with Kult and doing really well, so I just felt pretty blessed.

You are currently on stay in Hamburg. How are you finding life in Germany compared to Australia and what has surprised you the most so far?

The day before I left Australia I was surfing in the heat, and now my hands are basically frozen just walking outside, so the weather has definitely been the biggest shock. But honestly, I love Europe, so settling into life here has been pretty easy. Hamburg has a completely different vibe to Australia, in a good way, and I’ve actually enjoyed the change.

Do you remember your very first shoot or job as a model? What was that experience like for you on set?

My first shoot actually happened before I was even a model. The owner of the brand reached out to me on socials, and funnily enough, that brand has blown up now. It was really cool to be part of it right at the beginning. I remember really enjoying the creative side of it, especially seeing everything come together afterwards.

Coming from a small beach town, what has been the biggest adjustment to working in the international fashion industry?

I’m definitely not a city person, so that’s been the biggest adjustment. I love being near the beach, and I never really pictured myself working in big cities. But for short periods, I actually enjoy it, and I could get used to it. Getting to see so many different places in such a short time has been pretty sick.

⁠How do you like to prepare yourself before a casting or a shoot? Do you have any small rituals, playlists, or habits that help you get into the right mindset?

I just try have consistency in my sleep/diet/gym and I always find that that helps me for whatever is ahead. I always stay calm so I can be my most genuine self.

Outside of modelling, what are you passionate about? Any hobbies, sports, or creative interests that are an important part of your life?

I’m passionate about anything to do with food. I love the simple things in life, a good steak, great coffee. Eating out and trying new places is something I really enjoy, and honestly, a morning coffee is peak happiness for me. I enjoy anything outdoors i really love nature and long drives. The gym is also one of my biggest hobbies. I’ve loved it since I was a teenager. It’s always been my way to escape whatever life was throwing at me, clear my head, and just enjoy the pump. It might sound simple, but I genuinely love it.

⁠How would you describe your personal style when you are off duty and not in front of the camera?

Probably a mix between surf/skater/old money, but honestly most of the time you can find me in board shorts and a baggy top especially in Australia.

What is the best piece of advice you have received since you started modelling and who gave it to you?

I can’t remember anyone specifically, I’m always curious about peoples experiences. Most of what I hear comes back to the same, be easy and memorable to work with, don’t let rejection get to you, don’t compare yourself to others, and remember that it takes time to really break into the industry.

⁠If you could work with any brand, photographer, or designer in the future, who would be at the top of your list and why?

Ralph Lauren is my personal favorite brand, it’s timeless and clean, I would have my whole wardrobe if I could.

⁠Looking ahead, what are your goals in modelling and what would you like this journey to bring you in the next few years?

Definitely deputing for Milan fashion week would be unreal. I think just making the most of every opportunity comes to me and see where it takes me. I still have a lot of creative ideas I want to bring to life.

Editorial: Tied Up

Model: Josiah Fleming at Kult Models Germany

Photography: Frederic Elfeld

Production/Styling/Creative Direction: Nawid Qureischi

Hair & Makeup: Fine Lilkendey