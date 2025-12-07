Kit Butler Stars in 7 For All Mankind Holiday 2025 Campaign

The festive season takes on a new meaning with 7 For All Mankind’s Holiday 2025 campaign, where the world of denim meets refined luxury. This year, the brand enlists top model Kit Butler as its leading face, capturing the spirit of celebration and sophistication. Shot by acclaimed photographer Johnny Dufort, the campaign is a masterclass in contemporary style, with a cast and crew at the pinnacle of their fields.

Kit Butler, already a familiar name to MMSCENE readers, continues to redefine the boundaries of modern menswear modeling. His presence in this campaign is a natural extension of a career marked by versatility, poise, and an innate ability to embody the essence of every collection he represents. With a portfolio that spans global runways and major editorial covers, Kit brings a unique blend of energy and elegance to 7 For All Mankind’s holiday outing. The campaign also comes at a pivotal moment for the brand working on revival by appointing Nicola Brognano as the Creative Director.

The Creative Team

The campaign’s creative direction is a collaboration between some of the industry’s most influential talents. Fashion editor and stylist Marie Chaix curates a series of looks that highlight the brand’s signature denim alongside seasonal textures and layers. Hair stylist Franziska Presche crafts effortless, lived-in styles, while makeup artist Yadim delivers a fresh, luminous finish that complements Kit’s natural features. Casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro assembles a cast that brings together established icons and rising stars, while set designer Andrea Cellerino creates a festive yet understated backdrop that lets the clothing and personalities shine.

Kit Butler: A Model at the Peak of His Powers

Kit’s trajectory in the modeling world is defined by both consistency and evolution. Represented by a network of leading agencies, he maintains a global presence that few can match. His current agency roster includes:

This international reach has made Kit a go-to for brands seeking both broad appeal and editorial credibility. In the 7 For All Mankind campaign, he embodies the relaxed confidence and understated glamour that define the brand’s holiday message.

The Campaign: Denim as a Holiday Statement

Johnny Dufort’s lens brings a cinematic quality to the campaign, with each image balancing intimacy and grandeur. The styling by Marie Chaix is rooted in denim classics, updated with contemporary silhouettes and unexpected pairings. Think tailored jackets over relaxed jeans, layered knits, and statement outerwear that transitions seamlessly from day to night. Kit’s ability to move between casual and elevated looks underscores his versatility and the brand’s commitment to modern dressing.

The set design by Andrea Cellerino evokes a festive mood without resorting to clichés. Instead, the focus is on textures, lighting, and the interplay between subject and environment. The result is a series of images that feel both aspirational and accessible, inviting viewers to imagine themselves in the world of 7 For All Mankind.

A Holiday Campaign with Lasting Impact

For 7 For All Mankind, the Holiday 2025 campaign is more than an invitation to shop, it’s a celebration of individuality, creativity, and the enduring appeal of denim. Kit Butler’s involvement is a testament to his status as one of the industry’s leading faces, and his collaboration with this creative team sets a new benchmark for holiday campaigns.

