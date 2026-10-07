Ujoh Reworks Familiar Forms for the Spring Summer 2027

Ujoh Spring Summer 2027 approaches menswear through garments that refuse a single definition. Tailoring, workwear, casualwear and sportswear feed into one another, allowing familiar pieces to change function depending on how Ujoh constructs them.

The collection treats the front and back of a garment as separate opportunities. A piece can resemble a jacket from one angle and read as a shirt from another, shifting the usual relationship between category and purpose. This approach gives classic menswear forms a less fixed identity without removing the references that make them recognizable.

Denim provides one of the clearest examples. Ujoh interrupts conventional construction with asymmetry and cut-outs, while trousers take on exaggerated proportions that create rounded, balloon-like volumes. Jackets maintain elements of traditional denim design while adopting shapes that support freer movement. The result comes from adjusting existing codes through proportion and construction.

That same interest in transformation reaches the textiles. In Kyoto, artisans hand-paint floral motifs across twenty-metre lengths of fabric. Drawing alone requires a full day, followed by fixing, removing excess material, steaming and another application of colour for the surrounding field. The entire process takes close to a week.

Ujoh continues to work with traditional techniques found across Japan and with the specialists who maintain them. The painted flowers draw from fabrics historically intended for kimonos, yet the collection relocates them within a contemporary wardrobe. Their presence introduces a decorative element shaped by a highly specific production process while carrying the technique into a new type of garment.

These fabrics sit naturally within a collection concerned with changing established uses. Tailoring no longer remains separate from sportswear or workwear. Denim moves beyond its standard construction. A textile associated with kimono enters another clothing context. Ujoh keeps the original references visible while altering how they function within menswear.

Spring Summer 2027 also marks the arrival of Ujoh Synth, a second branch of the brand. Synth maintains Ujoh’s attention to construction and detail while taking a more athletic route. Technical performance clothing provides its main reference point, and stronger colours give the line a more immediate visual character.

The new branch introduces a different pace to the Ujoh wardrobe. Performance references and technical elements push Synth toward a more direct approach, extending the brand’s construction ideas into an athletic context.

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Ujoh works from recognizable menswear categories and changes the relationships between them. Jackets, shirts, trousers, denim and performance-inspired pieces lose some of their conventional boundaries through hybrid construction and altered proportions. The introduction of Synth pushes that approach further, giving Ujoh a second platform for examining how function, construction and athletic clothing can operate within the same broader vocabulary.