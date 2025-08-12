MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Luke Larson

Photographed by Keyr Castro, model Luke Larson steps into “Modern Muse” for MMSCENE Magazine. Styled by Mark Mendez, Luke takes to a calm indoor setting with green accents, standing tall and sinking into a sofa between poses. In this exclusive feature, he talks about the unexpected way he was discovered, the whirlwind of early shoots in Los Angeles, and the collaborative energy that has fueled his start in modeling.

From racing cars and go-karts to years spent as a professional skier, Luke’s adrenaline-fueled background meets a steady presence on set. He shares the impact of working with his agencies in LA and New York, his admiration for creatives who stay authentic, and the goals driving him toward bigger brands and fashion weeks. With discipline, adaptability, and a passion for both business and creativity, Luke is building a career that balances speed, style, and focus.

How did you first get started in modeling, and what inspired you to pursue it professionally?

I first got into modeling in a pretty unexpected way — a movie was filmed at my house, and some of the actors told me I should give it a try. A while later, during a car rally, I met someone who introduced me to photographer Mark Mendez, who’s now my mother agent. We shot while he was in town, and from there, things just took off.

What’s been the most memorable moment in your modeling journey so far?

Probably right after Mark scouted me — he flew me out to LA and set me up with what felt like a hundred test shoots in just two days. It was my first real taste of the pace, energy, and creativity of modeling, and that’s when I knew it was something I love and want to keep building on.

As a fresh face in the industry, what’s been the most surprising thing about modeling so far?

Honestly, how much happens behind the scenes — from the prep and styling to the teamwork between photographers, stylists, and models. I didn’t realize how collaborative it is, but that’s actually one of my favorite parts now.

Can you share a bit about your experience working with TWO Model Management in Los Angeles and Crawford Models in New York?

Working with TWO Model Management in LA has been amazing — they really helped me break into the industry on the West Coast. Crawford Models in New York has already started opening doors for me, and I’m excited to see where those opportunities lead.

How would you describe your personal style off-duty?

Honestly, most of the time I’m in my other work uniform, but off-duty my style is effortless. I go for pieces that feel natural and easy, but still put-together.

What do you love most about living in Los Angeles, and how does the city influence your work or creativity?

What I love most about LA is the mix of energy and creativity — there’s always something happening, and you’re surrounded by people chasing big goals. It’s a city that pushes you to stay inspired and keep moving forward, which definitely fuels my work.

Who are some models or creatives you look up to as you build your career?

I look up to Lucky Blue Smith — he’s built an incredible career while keeping his own style and personality at the forefront. As for photographers, I’ve always been obsessed with David Yarrow’s work. Even though his style doesn’t directly relate to modeling, his ability to capture such powerful, timeless images really inspires me.

What do you enjoy doing outside of modeling — any hobbies or interests people might not expect?

Outside of modeling, I’m passionate about racing cars — I’ve competed in both cars and go-karts at a national level. I also spent years skiing professionally. I think people are sometimes surprised by how much I love the adrenaline, precision, and focus those sports demand.

How do you prepare for a shoot, both mentally and physically?

Physically, I stay ready year-round with training and staying active, so it’s never a scramble before a shoot. Mentally, I focus on staying present and adaptable — every set is different, so I like to come in open-minded and ready to work with whatever the team throws my way.

What are your goals for the next year, both in modeling and personally?

In modeling, I’m looking to grow my portfolio, work with bigger brands, and walk in fashion weeks. Personally, I want to keep bettering myself in business through my work and new opportunities.